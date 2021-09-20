CT Sun Playoffs Schedule, Outlook For WNBA Championship Favorite

NESN Logo Sign In

The WNBA regular season wrapped up Sunday, and the Connecticut Sun get a nice break before the playoffs.

A franchise-best 14-game win streak has given them unprecedented momentum entering the WNBA postseason and a double-round bye.

Here’s the schedule, playoff picture, and Connecticut’s outlook to win it all entering the tournament.

PLAYOFF SEEDS

1. Connecticut Sun

2. Las Vegas Aces

3. Minnesota Lynx

4. Seattle Storm

5. Phoenix Mercury

6. Chicago Sky

7. Dallas Wings

8. New York Liberty

All the Liberty could do on the final day of the season was sit back and watch to see if their season would continue. But with both the Mystics and Sparks losing their final games Sunday, they both failed to make the playoffs while New York lived to see another day. The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever also were eliminated. The Lynx’s win Sunday guaranteed them the third spot.

POSTSEASON FORMAT

The WNBA’s four best teams earn first-round byes, with the Eastern and Western Conferences’ No. 1 seeds getting to relax until the semifinal round.

While the Sun, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm await their respective fate, the Nos. 5-8 seeds play in a single-elimination first round. Winners advance to face the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds for another must-win contest. After that, it’s a best-of-five semifinal series.