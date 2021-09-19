How Nick Folk Reacted To Setting Patriots’ Record For Made Field Goals

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots kicker Nick Folk has been dynamite since his arrival in New England midway through the 2019 season.

Folk took it a step further Sunday, though, etching his name in the record books as he set a new franchise record with 32 consecutive made field goals. Folk, who entered New England’s 25-6 win having made 29 straight, set the record with his 32-yard kick in the third quarter. It gave the Patriots a 22-3 advantage before his fourth kick concluded the contest.

Stephen Gostkowski previously held the record with 31 straight.

However, Folk was more interested in praising those around him — punter Jake Bailey, long snapper Joe Cardona, special teams coach Cam Achord, special teams assistant Joe Houston, head coach Bill Belichick — than taking credit himself.

“I’ve heard (I broke the record), but doesn’t matter to me really,” Folk said during his postgame press conference. “I’ve never been one for records, so all that credit goes to really Jake and Joe the last two years. Cam, Joe and Bill for believing in me. That all goes to them. I’m just lucky enough to score points.”

Folk made kicks of 46, 49, 32 and 26 yards on Sunday.

He made 82.4% of his field goals (14-for-17) during his seven games with the Patriots in 2019. He then made 92.9% of his field goal (26-for-28) during the 2020 season. He is a perfect 7-for-7 this season.