How Nick Pivetta Managed Strong Start Vs. Yankees In Red Sox Loss

The Red Sox dropped Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees, but it certainly wasn’t due to the efforts of Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta got the start for Boston at Fenway Park, and he delivered. He scattered three hits and gave up one earned run, striking out seven through 5 1/3 innings.

It was one of his best starts of the season, which likely was much needed considering he gave up three earned runs on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles a week ago.

“He did an amazing job,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Pivetta after the game. “Good fastball … He established his fastball, he was able to expand with his off-speed pitches. But I think probably his best fastball of the year. He was able to throw it up, down, got some swing and misses in the strike zone. It was a good effort.”

Pivetta agreed with his manager’s assessment.

“Commanded the strike zone really well, was able to move my heat around and use my off-speed effectively,” he said.

Pivetta threw 60 of 90 pitches for strikes, and opposing batters swung at 23 percent of those. He also had eight fastballs called for strikes, and his curveball played with nine called strikes, according to data from Baseball Savant.