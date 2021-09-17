It Was Good Off Day For Red Sox As Yankees Fell To Orioles In Extras

NESN Logo Sign In

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Austin Hays granted the Boston Red Sox a win on their off day Thursday.

Yes, you read that correct.

The Red Sox moved a half game up in the American League Wild Card standings after Hays’ game-winning single against the New York Yankees. Baltimore claimed a 3-2 win in extra innings during its series finale against New York.

The Yankees held a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the ninth before the Orioles tied the game as Kelvin Gutierrez scored on a wild pitch with two outs. Wandy Peralta took the loss for New York.

The Yankees now sit a half game back of both the Blue Jays and Red Sox, who are tied for the top two spots.

Boston will get a chance to thank Hays and the Orioles on Friday as the Red Sox open up a three-game series with Baltimore. First pitch between Red Sox-Orioles is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.