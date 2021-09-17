It Was Good Off Day For Red Sox As Yankees Fell To Orioles In Extras

The Blue Jays and Red Sox currently own the two wild cards

by

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Austin Hays granted the Boston Red Sox a win on their off day Thursday.

Yes, you read that correct.

The Red Sox moved a half game up in the American League Wild Card standings after Hays’ game-winning single against the New York Yankees. Baltimore claimed a 3-2 win in extra innings during its series finale against New York.

The Yankees held a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the ninth before the Orioles tied the game as Kelvin Gutierrez scored on a wild pitch with two outs. Wandy Peralta took the loss for New York.

The Yankees now sit a half game back of both the Blue Jays and Red Sox, who are tied for the top two spots.

Boston will get a chance to thank Hays and the Orioles on Friday as the Red Sox open up a three-game series with Baltimore. First pitch between Red Sox-Orioles is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.

More MLB:

It Was Good Off Day For Red Sox As Yankees Fell To Orioles In Extras
Shanghai Sharks forward Noah Vonleh
Previous Article

Massachusetts Native Noah Vonleh Leaving NBA For Shanghai Sharks
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper
Next Article

Down 7-0, Phillies Rally To Beat Cubs 17-8 In Historic Comeback

Picked For You

Related