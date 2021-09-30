Jaguars Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

The last two No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft will go toe-to-toe Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

Week 4 of the 2021 season kicks off with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars visiting Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Jacksonville enters the primetime matchup winless on the campaign, while Cincinnati will try to improve to 3-1.

The Bengals (-7.5) are favored for the first time this season. The point total at DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 46.

Here’s how to watch the Jacksonville-Cincinnati contest online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live streams: FuboTV — free trial | NFL.com