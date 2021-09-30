J.D. Martinez Had Hilarious Reaction To Carlos Febles’ Fall In Red Sox-Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

Is J.D. Martinez funnier than he is fast?

The Boston Red Sox slugger had a hilarious reaction to third-base coach Carlos Febles falling Wednesday night during Boston’s 6-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Febles frantically was waving home Martinez in the eighth inning when he tumbled to the turf. Martinez later offered Febles his theory why it happened.

“I told him I was going so fast that the wind knocked him over,” Martinez told reporters, per MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith.

Maybe it was the wind or perhaps Febles simply was in awe of Martinez, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs, a monster home run and a strikeout in the winning effort.

Febles’ tumble was a light-hearted moment in Boston’s heated chase for one of the American League’s two Wild Card spots. Manager Alex Cora is among the Red Sox who got a kick out of the tumble.

“He didn?t do it on purpose, either,” Cora said, per Smith. “And that?s not the first time that has happened this year. We’ll check on him. He’ll be fine, but it’s going to be all over the place. I hope it’s all over the place.”

Consider this our contribution to the effort of making Cora’s wish come true.