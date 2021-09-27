NESN Logo Sign In

Andy Reid won’t be out of the game too long.

Kansas City Chiefs executive vice president for communications Ted Crews told ESPN’s Adam Teicher on Monday the team’s head coach is out of the hospital and is expected to return to work by Tuesday.

“He’s in great spirits, doing well,” Crews said.

Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance Sunday, following the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs said in a statement Reid “felt ill” at the end of the game and as a precaution was taken to The University of Kansas Health System, where he was resting in stable condition.

Reid, 63, didn’t perform his customary postgame media duties Sunday, nor did he speak to reporters Monday. However, Crews told ESPN the Chiefs expect Reid to return to work Monday or Tuesday in the aftermath of his discharge from the hospital.