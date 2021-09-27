This Video Shows Just How Hard Mac Jones Took Patriots’ Loss To Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones clearly was upset moments after he and the Patriots suffered a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Shortly after the final whistle, FOX Sports cameras caught Nelson Agholor attempting to console Jones, who was sitting with his head down on New England’s sideline. It’s unclear what either Agholor or Jones said, but the rookie quarterback, who threw three interceptions in the 28-13 loss, was in no mood to talk.

Take a look:

Nelson Agholor tried to give Mac Jones a pep talk after the loss. pic.twitter.com/8RSGlamCSz — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 27, 2021

We can’t help but wonder whether the rookie’s postgame demeanor in any way was connected to that weird Jones-Bill Belichick interaction spotted by a Boston Sports Journal photographer.

Regardless, Jones must dust himself off and prepare for Sunday night’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots’ season might hinge on what happens in that matchup.