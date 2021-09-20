Mac Jones Wants This One Throw Back After Patriots’ Win Over Jets

“Yeah, I think with that type of play, it’s just kind of hard sometimes to read it out as best you can because there’s no one protecting,” the rookie QB said on WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria.” “Not because they don’t want to; it’s just not part of the play. It’s just a one-and-done deal because I’m by myself. When James threw it back to me, I just saw Jonnu flash in front of me and got it out really quick.

“Yeah, I think if you go back and watch it, I definitely could have held the ball and maybe either looked before I caught it to see if there was anyone around me. I just didn’t really have as good of awareness as I should have had. But yeah, it’s plays like that where you look at it and it was a good play call and I could have definitely executed better.

“There’s a few of those every practice, every game, and if we can just get those out of there, everything will start working in our favor.”

The Patriots wound up ending that drive with a touchdown and breezing to a 25-6 win over the New York Jets, so Jones’ decision to take the easy completion didn’t cost them. But Jones’ conservative approach has been a talking point during these early stages of his NFL career.

Through two games, Jones ranks 23rd in yards per attempt (6.8) and fourth-to-last among starters in average intended air yards (5.6, NFL Next Gen Stats). His 73.9 percent completion rate is sixth-best in the NFL, but he’s primarily relied on shorter throws, rarely pushing the ball downfield.

“I think it goes back to just me sticking to my rules,” he said on WEEI. “There’s sometimes when the defense takes plays away, and that’s why we play. I mean, they’re good on defense, too. At the same time, I feel like you take the three or four plays, or whatever it may be, whether it is in practice or a game, and you rewatch them and you?re like ‘OK, I probably could’ve thrown that one.’

“But at the end of the day, it’s about moving the ball and taking what the defense gives you. If they give you the deep shot, then take it. But if they give you the short, then take the short. It’s kind of what the defense is doing, really.”

A pick-your-spots passing attack does have its benefits. Though he hasn’t played mistake-free football, Jones has yet to turn the ball over this season.