How Mac Jones Performed In First Win As Patriots Rout Zach Wilson, Jets

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first 15 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft. Two of them squared off Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

One wasn’t perfect but performed well enough to guide his team to a comfortable victory. The other was Zach Wilson.

Wilson, this year’s No. 2 overall pick, endured a nightmare outing in his second start for the New York Jets, throwing four interceptions to New England Patriots defensive backs and posting a passer rating of 37.0.

His Patriots counterpart, 15th overall pick Mac Jones, turned in a much cleaner performance, completing 22 of 30 passes for 186 yards with no turnovers. The Patriots won 25-6 to bounce back from their season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins and avoid their first 0-2 start since 2001.

It was the first win of Jones’ NFL career.

As was the case in Week 1, Jones spread the ball around and was accurate with his passes. Seven Patriots players tallied at least one reception — James White led the way with six on six targets for 45 yards — and Jones’ completion percentage was above 73 percent for the second consecutive game.

Through two weeks, Jones has completed 73.9 percent of his passes, though he’s averaging a modest 6.8 yards per attempt.