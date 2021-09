NESN Logo Sign In

Where do we begin with Marcellus Wiley’s list of the top-10 NFL players of all time?

The former NFL player-turned-FOX Sports analyst issued an top-10 all-time NFL players list Friday that prompted head scratching, hand ringing and howls of derision. Check it out below:

Although Wiley included a host of legends, whose NFL accomplishments are impressive, how he excluded players like Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor and Jim Brown — just to name a few — simply is mind-boggling.