Mike Vrabel Bluntly Calls Out Julio Jones After Titans’ Week 1 Loss

Julio Jones’ Titans tenure did not get off to a shining start Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, caught a mere three passes for 29 yards in Tennessee’s 38-13 loss to Arizona. The veteran wide receiver also committed a boneheaded mistake in the first quarter when he pushed a Cardinals player after a Derrick Henry run. Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness, which put the Titans in a third-and-16 situation rather than third-and-1.

Mike Vrabel on Monday was asked about Jones’ costly error, and the Tennessee head coach didn’t mince words as he addressed it.

“Those are absolutely — that’s absolutely nothing that we coach or teach,” Vrabel told reporters, per a clip shared by ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “So that would fall under the category of doing dumb (expletive) that hurts the team right there in bold letters.”

Jones will try to be more productive for his new team in Week 2 when the Titans visit the Seattle Seahawks.