After seven long months, the NFL finally is back.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kicked off the 2021 NFL season Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium in what’s sure to be an entertaining year.

Tom Brady entered Year 22, while Dak Prescott made his return after suffering a gruesome leg and ankle injury last October.

Naturally, Twitter was quite excited to have football on their television screens once again, especially with the first punt of the year.

The first punt of the season might be the best punt we get all year.



?: #DALvsTB on NBC

?: https://t.co/0VSAGL68p0 pic.twitter.com/34yr6qkm9o — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2021

Best play so far of the NFL season is a punt. All goes downhill from here. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 10, 2021

IT'S FOOTBALL TIME! — Matt (@MattyNitro) September 10, 2021

Four plays into the season and we already have the punt of the year how about that ? — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 10, 2021

tom brady. that?s it. that?s the tweet. — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) September 10, 2021

Running on first down? FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY! — Mich (@mich1128) September 10, 2021

Good lord what a punt. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 10, 2021

Punt of the year! — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) September 10, 2021

That might be the best punt I've ever seen — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 10, 2021