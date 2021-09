NESN Logo Sign In

Can the Panthers remain perfect on the NFL season?

That’s the task at hand when Carolina travels to Houston to take on the Texans on “Thursday Night Football” at NRG Stadium.

The Texans look to bounce back from a 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns and move to 1-2, while the Panthers easily took care of the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Here’s how to watch Panthers versus Texans:

When: Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV ? free trial | NFL Network