What Advice Julian Edelman Would Give Mac Jones, Patriots’ ‘Stud’ QB

Julian Edelman never shared a locker room with Mac Jones, but the retired New England Patriots wide receiver did share some words of advice Thursday for his old team’s new quarterback.

His message was simple: Block out the noise.

“The advice I would give him is just worry about what you’ve got on your plate right now and really put on the blinders,” Edelman said in a video conference with reporters. “And I know it’s harder for this generation, younger guys — and it started with my generation — to kind of not read the clippings and all of that. But they’re in an environment where it’ll help. They’ll keep him busy. And he, just from the jump, looks like a poised, calm, cool, collect kid where regardless of what he turns into, at this point right now, he looks like he’s doing all right.

“I’m not much a of guy who’s like, ‘Hey, this is what you need to do.’ I’m more of the guy like, ‘Hey, just literally do everything they ask you to do and put in a little more time and just see where it takes you.’ Because if you’re a baller, you’re going to make plays. These guys have all played at a very high level for a long time, and that’s just how it goes.

“There’s going to be a next generation. Take pride and try to be that next generation. Because it’s an unbelievable thing to go out in the Northeast — Boston, New England — and play for the history of these fans and this area. It’s a fun town to win in, and you want other people to experience that.”

Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl winner who will be a shoo-in for the Patriots Hall of Fame, said he likes what he’s seen thus far from Jones. Though he hasn’t been statistically prolific, the first-round draft pick is completing 73.9 percent of his passes and has yet to turn the ball over as he’s guided New England to a 1-1 start.

“Mac, seeing his progression each and every week — he’s been playing pretty well,” Edelman said. “I know that he hasn’t lit up the scoreboard and all that, but you can see that baby steps are progressing, and I’m excited for the coaches and the team this year to just kind of keep that going, that improvement, and see what he’s really made of. Thus far, he’s been looking good.