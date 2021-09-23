Julian Edelman Uses Curious Metaphor For Tom Brady’s Foxboro Return

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — Tom Brady playing against the Patriots will be a weird thing to see. But will it be kid-with-divorced-parents-at-a-family-gathering weird?

Well, that’s the metaphor Julian Edelman is rolling with.

The retired receiver spoke to reporters Thursday ahead of his upcoming halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium. At one point, Edelman was asked about the unavoidable strangeness of Brady’s looming Foxboro return.

“It?s definitely gonna be weird,” Edelman said during a Zoom call. “It’s like going to a family barbecue, or like a basketball event, and you’re like the stepkid, or you’re the kid that has divorced parents, and your mom and dad are there, and you don’t know how to react. Are they gonna fight? Are they not gonna fight?

“It should be interesting, but I’m excited for it. It’s gonna be an exciting game.”

That sounds like one heck of a basketball event, or barbecue, or whatever.

Edelman’s ceremony will take place during halftime of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and the New Orleans Saints. New England will host Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 3.