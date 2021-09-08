Patrice Bergeron Hoping David Krejci Hasn’t Played His Last Bruins Game

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci has returned to his native Czech Republic to continue his professional hockey career, but the captain of his former team is hoping this isn’t it in for the pivot with the Boston Bruins.

An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Krejci opted to head back home, something he always made clear he wanted to do. However, Krejci reportedly did not file retirement papers with the NHL, so he technically is just a free agent in the eyes of the league, not a retired/former player.

So, the door for a Boston return technically remains open, and the Bruins have made clear Krejci is welcome back.

That was reiterated Wednesday by Patrice Bergeron, a longtime teammate of Krejci’s.

“Krech has done so much for this organization. I always say family has to come first,” Bergeron said Wednesday at the Bruins’ annual charity golf tournament. “He thought about making sure his kids learn the language that his grandparents speak, they cannot speak English.

“I think it was a hard decision for him, but at the same time we respect that decision and wish him all the best. We’re going to (stay) in contact, and hopefully we see him back. But at the same time, we can’t control anything more than his decision and wish him all the best.”

For what it’s worth, Krejci did say last month he does not intend to return to the NHL this season.