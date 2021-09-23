What Julian Edelman Will Root For When Tom Brady, Bucs Face Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t worry, Patriots fans: Julian Edelman still is on your side.

The retired receiver, who will be honored during halftime of Sunday’s game between New England and the New Orleans Saints, spoke with reporters Thursday afternoon ahead of his return to Gillette Stadium. And it didn’t take long for the elephant in the room — perhaps a “charging rhino” is more appropriate — to make its presence known.

So, who will be Edelman be rooting for when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Patriots on Oct. 3?

“Foxboro, man,” Edelman said in a video conference. “I hope Tom does great. I hope everyone stays healthy. I hope (Rob Gronkowski) does great.

“But I hope it’s just a high-scoring battle, maybe a little Mac (Jones) comes out — we’ll see.”

Edelman added: “Obviously, it’s an exciting thing to see Tom come back to Foxboro, it’s gonna be electric. … It’s gonna be a crazy week.”

Edelman retired last spring following a remarkable 12-year run in New England. The 2009 seventh-round pick wound up winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots and racking up 620 receptions, the second-most in franchise history.