Patriots Preview 2021: Five Players With Most To Prove This Season

There are some Patriots players who have nothing left to prove — Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty and James White come to mind.

However, it’s a different story entirely for other players on New England’s roster.

As part of our 2021 season preview, we examined five Patriots players with the most to prove entering the new campaign. Honestly, we could’ve listed more (hence the “honorable mentions” section at the end), but we had to stop somewhere.

Let’s get into it:

Nelson Agholor, WR

Agholor largely was a disappointment over his five pressure-packed seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He then went to the Las Vegas Raiders last season and enjoyed a career-best campaign (896 receiving yards, eight touchdowns), which was performed in front of zero fans.

So, what kind of receiver is Agholor? Is he ready to thrive in an even tougher environment than the one he saw in Philadelphia? Can he meet the expectations that come with a $24 million contract?

The Patriots paid Agholor to be their top wideout, and he’s talented enough to be the difference-making boundary receiver who rookie Mac Jones will need in his first season. But Agholor basically did nothing during preseason games and regularly left training camp practices with various minor injuries. Perhaps none of that will matter once the real action starts, but Agholor’s first camp in New England still wasn’t ideal, even though he did have his moments.