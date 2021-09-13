NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from the New England Patriots’ 17-16 Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium:

— Wide receiver Nelson Agholor silenced some critics in his Patriots debut, proving his value to New England’s offense.

Agholor caught five of his seven targets, finished with a team-high 72 receiving yards and was on the receiving end of rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ lone touchdown pass.

It was an encouraging performance from the veteran wideout, who signed an eyebrow-raising two-year, $22 million contract in free agency and then battled injuries and inconsistency during his first Patriots preseason. Agholor’s playing status wasn’t confirmed until shortly before kickoff, as he entered Sunday listed as questionable with an ankle issue.

Agholor, whose ability to threaten defenses deep adds a much-needed vertical element to the Patriots’ passing game, also reeled in receptions of 21 and 25 yards, accounting for two of Jones’ four 20-plus-yard completions. (The others were a catch-and-run by Jakobi Meyers and an over-the-shoulder wheel to James White.)

Maligned for his shaky hands during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Agholor held on through contact on both of his long completions.