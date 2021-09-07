NESN Logo Sign In

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are collaborating to give Boston Celtics fans the best thing since that NBA Championship they delivered in 2008.

The Truth and the Ticket working together on a few ideas since Pierce and left ESPN, and in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Pierce revealed him and Garnett are planning a podcast.

It won’t stop there, though. In the profile, Pierce even mentioned a food and travel show following the two retired NBA stars around.

“The two are planning on launching a podcast,” SI’s Chris Mannix wrote. “Pierce wants to do a show that follows the two of them traveling the world. ‘Just doing all the (expletive) we couldn’t do when we played,’ says Pierce. For example? ‘Skydiving,’ says Pierce. ‘Maybe a bull run in Spain. Get motorcycles and travel around. Experience different cultures, different foods. That would be so much fun.’ “

Pierce teased the podcast idea back in June, not long after parting ways with ESPN in the aftermath of a fun night that accidentally went public. He hasn’t apologized for that Instagram Live, and doesn’t plan to. That’s exactly why an unfiltered podcast between Pierce and Garnett would be content gold.

The trash Garnett used to talk on the court is well documented. Imagine what would come out of this?