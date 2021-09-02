Red Sox Claim Taylor Motter Off Waivers From Rockies

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox probably will treasure whatever production Taylor Motter provides.

The Red Sox claimed the infielder off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced in a statement. Motter, 31, has played every infield position, as well as a corner outfielder, during his four seasons playing Major League Baseball.

Motter played 13 games for the Rockies in 2021, starting three of them. He’s batting .150 with three hits in 20 at-bats. He primarily has played this season for Triple-A Albuquerque, where he batted .335 with 24 home runs and 57 RBIs.

The Red Sox are shorthanded, as a COVID-19 outbreak has cost them the services of eight players and three coaches in recent days.

When and how the Red Sox will use Motter remains to be seen, but there’s a good chance he’ll enter the fray sooner, rather than later.