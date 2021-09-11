Red Sox Look To Bounce Back After Series-Opening Loss To White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get revenge Saturday night.

Boston lost its series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night, 4-3. It was a hard-fought contest in which the Red Sox fell behind early, but battled back and just were not able to completely clear the hump and even the score late.

Tanner Houck took the hill for the Red Sox and allowed three runs across 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox look to get right back in the win column against Chicago on Saturday as 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold makes his Major League Debut.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, pitcher Tanner Houck and first baseman Bobby Dalbec broke down the loss Friday night.

