Red Sox Place Nick Pivetta On COVID-19 List, Summon Prospect For Big League Debut

Kutter Crawford will start Sunday afternoon

by

The Red Sox made some noteworthy roster moves ahead of Sunday’s series finale with the Cleveland Indians.

Boston placed Nick Pivetta, Sunday’s scheduled starter, on the COVID-19 Related injured list. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox promoted pitching prospect Kutter Crawford, who will start in Pivetta’s place.

Boston currently has 10 players on the COVID-19 list.

Crawford is an intriguing player, one who only has made six appearances above Double-A. The 25-year-old had Tommy John surgery in October of 2019 and surgery to remove bone spurs in his throwing elbow the following summer.

But he has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign this season, going 5-5 with a 4.16 ERA across 16 combined appearances (15 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A. Crawford was 2-3 with a 5.52 ERA in Worcester before his big league call-up.

The Florida native who, like Chris Sale, went to Florida Gulf Coast University, was not ranked on SoxProspects.com before the season but now owns the No. 25 spot. Crawford throws a low-to-mid 90s fastball with a high-80s cutter that is his top secondary offering. He occasionally will mix in a curveball and changeup.

Most scouts consider Crawford a future reliever, but he’ll get a chance to show what he can do as a starter Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

