Rob Gronkowski Lauds Tom Brady TD Pass By Poking Fun At QB’s Age

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has seen it all in his career, an unsurprising development given how long he’s been playing.

That was on full display in the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Having already connected on a touchdown in the second quarter, Brady and Rob Gronkowski linked back up again in the third. With Dallas’ defense applying heavy pressure on Brady, the quarterback found a seam to zip the ball to his tight end, who dashed into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown that made it a two-possession game.

It was a veteran play by Brady, one that was made possible because Brady made a brilliant pre-snap read.

Such things happen when you play for 80 years.

“Tom made a great call,” Gronkowski said after the game, via ProFootballTalk. “I was actually on a route, and then he checked me into blocking, and then he checked me into blocking and releasing. He just sees it all on the field. It’s impressive. I mean the guy’s been playing for like 80 years, seen every defense, seen every play.”

Decent arm strength for a guy who has played eight decades.