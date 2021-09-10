NESN Logo Sign In

Fair or not, the 2021 NFL season could go a long way toward determining how people remember Bill Belichick.

Prior to last season, the “Who’s more responsible for the Patriots dynasty: Belichick or Tom Brady?” debate somewhat quieted, with many (correctly) realizing that both deserve equal credit. Then Brady left town and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title while Belichick and New England endured a losing season.

So, the NFL’s dumbest and most exhausting debate once again is a staple of morning talk shows.

The conversation also has gaslit fans into believing Belichick’s legacy as a head coach somehow is on the line this season, when it’s not. However, that doesn’t mean nothing is at stake for The Hoodie in his age-69 season.

The “Belichick legacy” thing can be broken up into two categories: reality and fiction.

Let’s go over both.

Fiction

The fiction: That Belichick’s reputation as a head coach is on the line, and that this season could decide the Brady-Belichick debate.