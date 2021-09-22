TD Garden To Require COVID-19 Vaccination, Negative Test For Events

NESN Logo Sign In

If you plan on going to TD Garden for a Boston Bruins or Boston Celtics game this season, make sure you either are vaccinated or can produce a negative COVID-19 test.

TD Garden on Wednesday announced its updated guidelines for the upcoming slate of games that will begin next month.

Beginning Sept. 30, people 12 years and older “are required to present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a qualifying negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the arena.” Masks also will be required for anyone over 2 years old unless you actively are eating or drinking.

The Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 30 for their first preseason game at TD Garden, while the Celtics will play at home in a preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 4.