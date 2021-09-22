TD Garden To Require COVID-19 Vaccination, Negative Test For Events

Some new guidelines were put in place

by

If you plan on going to TD Garden for a Boston Bruins or Boston Celtics game this season, make sure you either are vaccinated or can produce a negative COVID-19 test.

TD Garden on Wednesday announced its updated guidelines for the upcoming slate of games that will begin next month.

Beginning Sept. 30, people 12 years and older “are required to present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a qualifying negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the arena.” Masks also will be required for anyone over 2 years old unless you actively are eating or drinking.

The Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 30 for their first preseason game at TD Garden, while the Celtics will play at home in a preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 4.

More:

Patrice Bergeron Open To Playing For Team Canada? Bruins Captain Addresses Possibility
New England Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork
Previous Article

Vince Wilfork Joins Former Patriots On Pro Football Hall Of Fame Nominees List
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Next Article

Why Saints Were ‘Really High’ On Patriots’ Mac Jones Before NFL Draft

Picked For You

Related