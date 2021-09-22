NESN Logo Sign In

Over a dozen former New England Patriots players are among the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees, including first-timer Vince Wilfork.

The Hall of Fame on Wednesday revealed 122 modern-era nominees for the 2022 class. Wilfork, who played 11 seasons in New England and won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, made the list of nominees in his first year of eligibility.

Richard Seymour, a finalist the last three years, again is up for election, as is longtime Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

Here are former Patriots on the Hall of Fame ballot, including players whose times in New England basically were footnotes in their great careers:

— Vince Wilfork

— Richard Seymour

— Tedy Bruschi

— Corey Dillon

— Ben Coates

— Wes Welker

— Logan Mankins

— Troy Brown

— Willie McGinest

— Rodney Harrison

— Asante Samuel

— Jeff Feagles

— Brian Waters

— Steven Jackson

— Fred Taylor

— Chad Johnson

— Adrian Wilson

Wilfork, Seymour, Bruschi & more former Patriots among the @ProFootballHOF's 2022 nominees.



Full list: https://t.co/fzpmpfvS9D — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 22, 2021

