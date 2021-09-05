Ultimate Red Sox Show: Alex Verdugo’s Style Does Not Disappoint

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo definitely has lavish style when it comes to his outfits.

Manager Alex Cora joined the show to talk about Verdugo and how his teammates created ‘dress up like Verdugo day’ where the team sported outfits similar to the Red Sox outfielder.

While there’s no doubt that Verdugo brings heat when it comes to dressing up, the Sox star also has brought a fire bat to the plate and recorded a walk-off double in Saturday’s win over the Indians.

