There were a ton of Mets fans in attendance at Fenway Park with New York in town to take on the Boston Red Sox.

And Kiké Hernández and Xander Bogaerts made sure they got a show — just maybe not the one they’d hoped to see.

Down a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez hit and RBI double to get his team on the board. To tie things up, Hernández slammed a 379-foot homer to the Green Monster seats.

Straight to the Monster ? pic.twitter.com/lDxdix8Byj — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 22, 2021

And for good measure, Bogaerts figured he might as well help steal the lead, hitting a 426-foot homer to score Kyle Schwarber and take a 4-2 advantage.

You love to see it.