Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady Would ‘Love’ To Be Paid In Crypto

Tom Brady sees a trend with athletes and cryptocurrencies.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback noticed how technology and analytics have changed sports like football and baseball in the digital age, and sees a similar thing happening with money.

Brady has very publicly expressed his interest in this space, photoshopping his Twitter photo to have laser eyes to indicate his advocacy of Bitcoin. And he and super model wife Gisele Bündchen endorse FTX — a crypto exchange platform that seems to be everywhere, sponsoring the Miami Heat’s arena and Major League Baseball umpire uniforms.

When it comes time for his next contract, don’t be surprised if it’s in the form of crypto.

“I’d love to request that — to get paid in some crypto and, you know, to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens — I think it’s an amazing thing that’s happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital and these digital currencies,” Brady said on the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

Almost a year after Russell Okung became the first athlete in any major U.S. sport to ask for his salary in Bitcoin, a lot more have followed the wave.

None actually have been paid in crypo directly, yet, but instead converted their contracts into Bitcoin or the crypto of their choice.