Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady Would ‘Love’ To Be Paid In Crypto

Tom Brady sees a trend with athletes and cryptocurrencies.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback noticed how technology and analytics have changed sports like football and baseball in the digital age, and sees a similar thing happening with money.
Brady has very publicly expressed his interest in this space, photoshopping his Twitter photo to have laser eyes to indicate his advocacy of Bitcoin. And he and super model wife Gisele Bündchen endorse FTX — a crypto exchange platform that seems to be everywhere, sponsoring the Miami Heat’s arena and Major League Baseball umpire uniforms.
When it comes time for his next contract, don’t be surprised if it’s in the form of crypto.
“I’d love to request that — to get paid in some crypto and, you know, to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens — I think it’s an amazing thing that’s happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital and these digital currencies,” Brady said on the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast.
Almost a year after Russell Okung became the first athlete in any major U.S. sport to ask for his salary in Bitcoin, a lot more have followed the wave.
None actually have been paid in crypo directly, yet, but instead converted their contracts into Bitcoin or the crypto of their choice.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence received a crypto signing bonus after signing and endorsement with Blockfolio, and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants said he’ll take 100% of his endorsement money in Bitcoin.
Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks all accept Bitcoin for ticket purchases.
“If you look at the way the world is going with all these different digital mediums and how they’re impacting currencies, and really if you look at data analytics, how much information has been able to be passed within teams, and from team to team, within the leagues, there’s so many statistical variations in baseball and football,” Brady explained. “And it really has changed so much of the way these sports are being played. So, the digital age is upon us. I don’t think we’re ever going back. We’re using the technology and information to track things much better and I definitely see a world where players are going to be paid in cryptocurrencies in the future.”
Bitcoin has been tanking in recent days, so it will be interesting to see if that’s the currency Brady opts for when it’s time of his next pay day.
But maybe if the Patriots have offered him his salary in crypto they could have afforded to keep him.