When Tom Brady Reportedly No Longer Wanted To Play For Bill Belichick

Tom Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but he reportedly first began contemplating life without Bill Belichick years prior.

The relationship between Brady, Belichick and Robert Kraft will be explored in Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book, “It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness.” ESPN on Wednesday released a preview containing multiple bits of newsworthy information, insight into the origins of Brady’s issues with his now-former head coach.

Check out this excerpt:

“Kraft sometimes groaned to confidants that Belichick didn’t show him the respect he deserved, but he was in no rush for life after him,” Wickersham writes. “Brady, though, seemed ready for it….. ‘I don’t want to play for Bill anymore,’ he told people close to him in 2017.”

Related: Wickersham reported that Brady considered forcing a trade to Los Angeles before both the Rams and Chargers relocated from St. Louis and San Diego, respectively.

Wickersham’s book officially releases Oct. 12. You can click the links below for stories on other notable excerpts from ESPN’s preview.