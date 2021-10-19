19 Former Celtics Players Selected To NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

The NBA on Thursday finalized its 75th Anniversary Team, concluding a three-day roster reveal. When all was said and done, 19 former Celtics players cracked the list, with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen among the new additions.
According to the league, the players were “selected for being pioneers that have helped shape, define, and redefine the game.” So it seems like a pretty significant honor.
Here are all the former Boston players who made the cut and some information about their careers — and yes, some had runs with the Celtics that were more notable than others. The players are listed in alphabetical order.
Ray Allen (with Celtics 2007-2012)
Hall of Fame … 10-time All-Star (three with Celtics) … two-time NBA Champion … two-time All-NBA selection
Nate “Tiny” Archibald (with Celtics 1978-1982)
Hall of Fame … six-time All-Star (three with Celtics) … NBA Champion … five-time All-NBA selection … 1972-73 scoring champion (with Kansas City)
Larry Bird (full career with Celtics, 1979-1992)
Hall of Fame … 12-time All-Star … three-time NBA Champion … 10-time All-NBA selection … three-time All-Defensive selection … two-time Finals MVP … three-time MVP … 1979-80 Rookie of the Year
Dave Bing (with Celtics 1977-78)
Hall of Fame … seven-time All-Star … 1967-68 scoring champion (with Detroit) … three-time All-NBA selection … 1966-67 Rookie of the Year
Bob Cousy (with Celtics 1950-1963)
Hall of Fame … 13-time All-Star (all with Celtics) … six-time NBA Champion … 12-time All-NBA selection … 1956-57 MVP
Dave Cowens (with Celtics 1970-1980)
Hall of Fame … eight-time All-Star (all with Celtics) … two-time NBA champion … three-time All-NBA selection … three-time All-Defensive selection … 1972-73 MVP … 1970-71 Rookie of the Year
Kevin Garnett (with Celtics 2007-2013)
Hall of Fame … 15-time All-Star (five with Celtics) … NBA Champion … nine-time All-NBA selection … 12-time All-Defensive selection … 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year … 2003-04 MVP (with Minnesota)
John Havlicek (full career with Celtics, 1962-1978)
Hall of Fame … 13-time All-Star … eight-time NBA Champion … 11-time All-NBA selection … eight-time All-Defensive selection … 1973-74 Finals MVP
Sam Jones (full career with Celtics, 1957-1969)
Hall of Fame … five-time All-Star … 10-time NBA Champion … three-time All-NBA selection
Pete Maravich (26 games with Celtics, 1979-80)
Hall of Fame … five-time All-Star (with Atlanta and New Orleans) … 1976-77 scoring champion (with New Orleans) … four-time All-NBA selection
Bob McAdoo (20 games with Celtics, 1978-79)
Hall of Fame … five-time All-Star (with Buffalo and New York Knicks) … three-time scoring champion (with Buffalo) … two-time NBA Champion … two-time All-NBA … 1974-75 MVP (with Buffalo) … 1972-73 Rookie of the Year (with Buffalo)
Kevin McHale (full career with Celtics, 1980-1993)
Hall of Fame … seven-time All-Star … three-time NBA Champion … 1986-87 All-NBA selection … six-time All-Defensive selection … two-time Sixth Man of the Year
Robert Parish (with Celtics 1980-1994)
Hall of Fame … nine-time All-Star (all with Celtics) … four-time NBA Champion … two-time All-NBA selection
Gary Payton (with Celtics 2004-05)
Hall of Fame … nine-time All-Star (with Seattle and Milwaukee) … 2006 NBA Champion … nine-time All-NBA selection … nine-time All-Defensive selection … 1995-96 Defensive Player of the Year
Paul Pierce (with Celtics 1998-2013)
Hall of Fame … 10-time All-Star (all with Celtics) … 2008 NBA Champion … four-time All-NBA selection … 2007-08 Finals MVP
Bill Russell (full career with Celtics, 1956-1969)
Hall of Fame … 12-time All-Star … 11-time NBA Champion … 11-time All-NBA selection … 1968-69 All-Defensive selection … five-time MVP
Bill Sharman (with Celtics 1951-1961)
Hall of Fame … eight-time All-Star … four-time NBA Champion … seven-time All-NBA selection
Bill Walton (with Celtics 1985-1987)
Hall of Fame … two-time All-Star (with Portland) … two-time NBA Champion … two-time All-NBA selection … two-time All-Defensive selection … 1976-77 Finals MVP … 1977-78 MVP … 1985-86 Sixth Man of the Year
Dominique Wilkins (with Celtics 1977)
Hall of Fame … nine-time All-Star … 1985-86 scoring champion … seven-time All-NBA
