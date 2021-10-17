NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers was fired up about playing a role in the Green Bay Packers’ defeat of their rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, as his six-yard rush resulted in a touchdown with less than five minutes to play.

Considering Rodgers spent the offseason as the subject of loads of rumors regarding his potential departure from the franchise, it’s only natural he was asked postgame if his emotions were a result of him knowing he wouldn’t play another game as part of the fierce rivalry.

His response was a bit mysterious.

“I enjoy this rivalry so much,” he said, per Kalyn Kahler of Defector Media. “I have been so thankful to be a part of it. Still felt like I could move around a little bit. I don’t think this is my last one, but I’ve enjoyed every single one.”

Does this mean Rodgers intends to stay with the Packers? That seems a more likely scenario than Rodgers moving on to the Bears, where rookie Justin Fields just unseated veteran Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. However, they could meet in the NFC Championship Game this season, which would be the first time since 2011.

Sunday’s win gave the Packers their fifth straight over their division rivals. Green Bay has won 22 of the rivalry’s last 26 meetings dating back to 2009.