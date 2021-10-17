NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was a star-studded affair at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The New England Patriots hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 6 matchup and had plenty of big-name fans in attendance.

Some members of the Boston Red Sox were shown on the jumbotron during the two-minute warning before halftime. Gillette appropriately started playing “Dancing On My Own,” which has become the anthem of the team this postseason.

Christian Arroyo received a huge ovation after he started dancing to the song.

The Red Sox are also at today?s game. Christian Arroyo putting on a show for the fans @NBC10 @redsox #patriots pic.twitter.com/YElrrwS3by — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) October 17, 2021

Red Sox revealed Sunday that 12 players, including Hunter Renfroe and Ryan Braiser, decided to attend Sunday’s game.

“There were 12 tickets. Yeah, 12. I don’t know,” Cora told reporters, via ASAP Sports. “I know Renfroe was the one that led the pack.”