FOXBORO, Mass. — It was a star-studded affair at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The New England Patriots hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 6 matchup and had plenty of big-name fans in attendance.
Some members of the Boston Red Sox were shown on the jumbotron during the two-minute warning before halftime. Gillette appropriately started playing “Dancing On My Own,” which has become the anthem of the team this postseason.
Christian Arroyo received a huge ovation after he started dancing to the song.
Red Sox revealed Sunday that 12 players, including Hunter Renfroe and Ryan Braiser, decided to attend Sunday’s game.
“There were 12 tickets. Yeah, 12. I don’t know,” Cora told reporters, via ASAP Sports. “I know Renfroe was the one that led the pack.”
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum also was in attendance, while country super star Kenny Chesney was shown sitting alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his suite. Chesney always ends his stadium tour at Gillette.
The Celtics begin their regular season Oct. 20 on the road, while the Red Sox host Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on Monday night.