Why David Ortiz Believes This Year’s Red Sox Are Similar To 2013 Team

Who doesn’t love a compliment from David Ortiz?

That’s exactly what the Boston Red Sox got, as the former slugger sees a bit of the 2013 World Series-winning team in the current group of players.

Big Papi was asked if he could equate the current team to any of the championship sides he was on. He had one ready to go.

“Probably 2013,” Ortiz said in an interview with Boston.com. “A lot of young, talented players. We had a down year the year before, and nobody thought we were going to bounce back and be that good the following season. These guys had a year last year that was bad, and look how they’re playing this year. It?s hard to change in baseball from one year to another”

With the Sox on a roll this postseason and eyeing a title, Ortiz’s comparison has to bring him down memory lane and give fans some confidence in the current team’s abilities.

Related to the 2013 team, Ortiz will be on NESN next Monday, Oct. 25, with Tom Caron to relive some of the former designated hitters best moments from the 2013 World Series. That will air at 9 p.m. ET.