How Bad Was Weather For 49ers-Colts? This Fan’s Outfit Will Show You

NFL games will be played in pretty much any weather, and Week 7’s edition of “Sunday Night Football” was no exception. The San Francisco 49ers hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what was forecasted as a “bomb cyclone,” bringing heavy rain and wind to the area.

The Athletic’s Eric Branch reported Sunday the National Weather Service put out a wind advisory in the area with gusts between 13 and 18 mph at kickoff — and a 100% chance of rain.

Both teams told reporters throughout the week that they were practicing with the weather in mind. And as it happens, at least one fan was watching the weather this week, too — ditching his George Kittle jersey for a swim cap and goggles.

this guy came prepared pic.twitter.com/6Ojxgcd1f3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 25, 2021

Can you blame him? This clip posted by the NFL does a great job of showing just how hard it was coming down:

The Colts ended up winning this one, 30-18, but the true winners were all of us watching from home.