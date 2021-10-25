What’s Impressed Ime Udoka About Grant Williams Early In Celtics Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has put together a nice start to his third campaign, most notably tying his career-high Sunday in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Williams, who made five of his seven 3-point attempts in the 107-97 victory, now has scored 15 points or more in a pair of early-season games. His production has followed his opportunity as Williams has played 31 minutes in each of those two contests.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka explained what has allowed Williams the opportunity to showcase his potential.

“Being consistent. The versatility he brings. He can move his feet on the perimeter, guard bigs inside, and the way he’s shot the ball, honestly,” Udoka said after Sunday’s win, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “He’s been shooting it great throughout camp, not that the other guys haven’t, but some of the things he does on both ends of the floor have separated (him).

“He’s a young guy as well and somebody we wanted to see that growth from,” Udoka said. “He’s came back, like I said in shape, and really has taken advantage of his opportunity, especially with Al (Horford) and some of the guys out.”

Udoka acknowledged a preseason conversation he had with Williams. The first-year coach told the 6-foot-6 power forward his ability to shoot from long range and serve as a versatile defender would get him on the court more. Williams took that and ran with it.

Perhaps it’s best depicted as he’s now shot 9-for-13 from 3-point range this season, albeit a smaller sample size.