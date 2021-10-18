Cowboys Defender Alleges Cheap Shot By Patriots Captain David Andrews

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory wasn’t thrilled with what he alleged to be a cheap shot by New England Patriots center David Andrews during Sunday’s Week 6 game at Gillette Stadium.

Gregory, who recorded a pair of sacks as the Cowboys pulled out a 35-29 overtime thriller, said the Patriots captain crossed the line on the final play of regulation.

“Just a dirty play,” Gregory said after the game. “I was laying on the ground, I had my head laying on someone’s leg or something and their center speared me in the neck. Me, I talk a lot during the game, I think that’s part of the game, there’s some people that need that aspect of the game to get going. But when you cross the line and start to do things like that it’s unfortunate, because I know him. We trained together pre-draft and we had conversations on the field. But you start whooping up on their O-line, which we were, me especially, they get pissed off so it is what it is.”

It wasn’t the only time Gregory took a verbal shot at New England’s offensive line, either. It was one of his first comments.

“Honestly, I felt their O-line couldn’t block me or block any of us as long as they didn’t chip us, at least on the ends, and they did a lot of that,” Gregory said.

The Cowboys finished with the two sacks — one strip sack from Gregory — on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones while the hosts ran for 120 yards on the ground.

The Patriots fell to 2-4 while the Cowboys improved to 5-1 heading into their Week 6 bye.