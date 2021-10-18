Cam Newton Gets COVID-19 Vaccine On Video, Still Wants To Play In NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton wants everyone to know two things: He still wants to play in the NFL, and he now is vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a YouTube video released Sunday, the former New England Patriots quarterback opened up about his decision to receive a vaccine, even capturing the trip to the doctor’s office on camera. His father, Cecil Newton Sr., also was vaccinated in the video. Footage appeared to be filmed at Concierge Medicine of Buckhead in Atlanta.

The video confirmed reports about Newton’s vaccination status from ESPN’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Now that Newton is a free agent — having been released by the Patriots in a shocking move — Newton stressed that he got vaccinated because it was the best decision for him given the uncertain future of his career in the NFL, but he stressed his belief that vaccination status should be an individual choice.

“It’s a personal decision,” he said. “It should be respected as such. I think where I am, being a free-agent, touching uncharted waters, the number one question, rightfully so, is ‘Is Cam vaccinated?'”

In his video, he acknowledged negative feelings he had toward the vaccine but said he believed it was “beneficial” to receive the shot.

“You have to live off the decision that you made, and I made the decision to get vaccinated,” he said. “Was it nervous? Scared? Uncertainty energy? Yes. But I’m here, and I’m keeping it funky with you.”