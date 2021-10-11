How Patriots Career Prepared James Develin For First Boston Marathon

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Patriots fullback James Develin ran the Boston Marathon for the first time Monday, and the 33-year-old said his time in New England helped inspire his efforts.

Develin, who retired from the NFL in 2019, finished the 26.2-mile run in 4 hours, 27 minutes, 17 seconds. He ran in support of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, an organization started by its namesake — a former Patriots offensive lineman — that supports cancer patients and their loved ones.

“It was very similar,” Develin told WBZ-TV’s Eric Fisher. “Every Sunday I was there and I was willing to put my body through the ringer to get the job done for my team. That’s kind of what it was here. Standings at the starting line, I knew I was in for four and a half hours of step after step. But football taught me a lot about the sacrifices I can put on body, and here I am.”

Develin played all seven seasons of his NFL career in New England, winning three Super Bowls with the team (2015, 2017, 2019). He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.