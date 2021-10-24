Lions Pull Out All Stops With Fake Punts, Onside Kick; Still Lose To Rams

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell probably had his players fired up with his aggressive decisions against the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, but it ultimately didn’t matter as Los Angeles still hung on for a 28-19 win.
Campbell’s defeated Lions went for and recovered an onside kick and then went for and converted a pair of fake punts. It was clear the first-year coach was pulling out all the stops for Detroit, which fell to 0-7 with the Week 7 loss.
Still, there was something to be said for Campbell’s aggressiveness.
First, the Lions recovered an onside kick after scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the game. Four plays later Detroit then faked a punt at the 50-yard line as punter Jack Fox completed a pass to special teamer Bobby Price for 17 yards on fourth-and-seven.
The Lions kicked a field goal to go up 10-0 over the Rams six plays later.
And later in the contest, on the Lions’ first drive of the second half, Detroit converted its second fake punt of the game. C.J. Moore took a direct snap for 28 yards around the end as the visitors converted fourth-and-eight at the Detroit 35 yard line.
Quarterback Jared Goff, fresh off being called out by Campbell, ultimately torpedoed Detroit’s chances. He threw two interceptions on the final two series.
Goff’s first pick came with 4:53 left in the game and the offense at the LA 12 yard line. He followed that up with his second of the game in desperation time — at the Detroit 44 yard line with 32 ticks left.
Detroit will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.