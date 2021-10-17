NFL Rumors: These Running Backs Will Play Sunday In Patriots-Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys both will have their leading rushers available Sunday afternoon.

New England’s Damien Harris and Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott both will play in the Week 6 matchup after being listed as questionable with ribs injuries, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.

Cowboys? RB Ezekiel Elliott and Patriots? RB Damien Harris both will play today, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2021

Harris twice was sidelined during last week’s win over the Houston Texans, first with a chest injury and then with injured ribs. The latter ended his day late in the fourth quarter. The third-year pro sat out Wednesday’s practice and was a limited participant Thursday and Friday.

Harris leads all Patriots rushers with 230 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries, but he’s struggled with ball security, losing red-zone fumbles in Weeks 1 and 4. No other New England player has more than 38 rushing yards this season (James White, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3). Quarterback Mac Jones ranks third with 30 rushing yards. Running backs Brandon Bolden, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor have 29, 25 and 5, respectively.

The following seven Patriots players also are listed as questionable for Sunday:

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

OL Justin Herron, Abdomen

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

OLB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

RB J.J. Taylor, Groin

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin