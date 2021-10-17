NFL Rumors: These Running Backs Will Play Sunday In Patriots-Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys both will have their leading rushers available Sunday afternoon.
New England’s Damien Harris and Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott both will play in the Week 6 matchup after being listed as questionable with ribs injuries, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.
Harris twice was sidelined during last week’s win over the Houston Texans, first with a chest injury and then with injured ribs. The latter ended his day late in the fourth quarter. The third-year pro sat out Wednesday’s practice and was a limited participant Thursday and Friday.
Harris leads all Patriots rushers with 230 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries, but he’s struggled with ball security, losing red-zone fumbles in Weeks 1 and 4. No other New England player has more than 38 rushing yards this season (James White, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3). Quarterback Mac Jones ranks third with 30 rushing yards. Running backs Brandon Bolden, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor have 29, 25 and 5, respectively.
The following seven Patriots players also are listed as questionable for Sunday:
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
OL Justin Herron, Abdomen
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
OLB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
RB J.J. Taylor, Groin
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
The Patriots ruled out guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion), activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn off the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated guard/center James Ferentz from the practice squad. They also activated left guard Mike Onwenu off the COVID list earlier in the week.
Elliott is the NFL’s third-leading rusher this season (452 yards), trailing only Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb. He and teammate Tony Pollard (NFL-leading 6.4 yards per carry) form one of the league’s top backfield duos. Dallas ranks second in rushing yards per game and third in yards per carry.
Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, defensive end Randy Gregory and cornerback Trevon Diggs also are expected to play, per a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.