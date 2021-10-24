Patrick Mahomes Injury: Chiefs QB Helped Off Field After Knee To Head

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes needed to be helped off the field Sunday in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

The Chiefs quarterback took a brutal knee to the head on a desperation 4th-and-18 play with Kansas City trailing 27-3.

Jeffery Simmons caught Mahomes up high as the QB fell to the ground while being wrapped up by Denico Autry. Mahomes returned to his feet after the vicious hit but looked wobbly upon exiting the field alongside his KC teammates.

Chad Henne took over at quarterback for KC. But CBS later reported, per ProFootballTalk, that Mahomes cleared concussion protocol after being evaluated in the blue medical tent.

Obviously, Mahomes avoiding serious injury would be great news for Kansas City. But Sunday was an otherwise awful day for the Chiefs, whose record dropped to 3-4 with their 27-3 loss to the Titans.

The Chiefs, who entered the 2021 campaign as the favorites in the AFC after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, suffered losses to the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens in addition to Sunday’s defeat. Their wins came against the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team.