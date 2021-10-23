Patriots Place Cornerback On IR, Elevate Two From Practice Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will be without their top slot cornerback for at least the next three weeks.

The Patriots on Saturday placed Jonathan Jones on injured reserve, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Jones already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a shoulder injury. He was evaluated for an injury during last week’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, later returned and then missed all three practices this week.

Losing Jones further taxes an already-thin Patriots cornerback group. Myles Bryant, who was officially promoted from the practice squad this week, likely will see significant playing time in Jones’ absence.

“We’re all fully confident when Myles gets in there,” veteran safety Devin McCourty said this week. “… He’ll help us in so many different ways.”

With Shaun Wade (concussion) also ruled out for Sunday, J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Bryant, Justin Bethel and Joejuan Williams are New England’s only available cornerbacks for this Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Williams, an underperforming 2019 second-round draft pick, has been a healthy scratch for two of the Patriots’ last three games.

The Patriots worked out three cornerbacks this week — Brian Poole, De’Vante Bausby and D.J. Hayden — but did not sign any.