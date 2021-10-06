Stephon Gilmore Rumors: This Team Expected To Have Interest In Corner

NESN Logo Sign In

It might take very little time for the Stephon Gilmore market to take shape.

The Patriots on Wednesday morning reportedly elected to release Gilmore, who currently is on the physically unable to perform list. In addition to Gilmore’s injury situation, New England and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year reportedly hadn’t been seeing eye-to-eye in contract negotiations.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who was first on the Gilmore release news, is reporting interest in the superstar cornerback is expected to be “robust.” One team that reportedly will look into Gilmore is the Green Bay Packers, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

The Packers actually have been fairly stout against the pass thus far this season, as their defense currently is allowing the eighth-fewest yards through the air per game. But when you consider Green Bay’s top threats for the NFC crown this season — the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys — it definitely doesn’t hurt to have additional secondary help. That’s especially true right now with Green Bay’s top cornerback, Jaire Alexander, dealing with a shoulder injury that might be serious.

Speaking of the Bucs, the reigning Super Bowl champions reportedly “will definitely investigate” the Gilmore situation.