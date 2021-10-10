Saquon Barkley’s Ankle Injury Sure Looks Painful If You Can Stomach Looking

NESN Logo Sign In

The most gruesome thing you see this Halloween season might be Saquon Barkley’s ankle.

The injury bug once again bit the New York Giants running back Sunday, as Barkley was ruled out early against the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle injury.

Barkley rolled his ankle following incidental contact with a Dallas player, and it took absolutely no time to swell like a balloon.

Saquon Barkley limped off of the field after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/vO8G4dgqpM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 10, 2021

FOX’s overhead camera was able to get a shot of Barkley’s ankle after it started to swell up, which you can see by clicking here, although it’s obviously not for the faint of heart.

Barkley was carted off the field, and it took a matter of minutes for the Giants to rule him out.