Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Share Quick On-Field Embrace After Pats-Bucs

For as highly anticipated as Tom Brady’s homecoming to New England was, his first public encounter with Patriots coach Bill Belichick was too.

Narratives surrounding the legendary duo leading into the Week 4 matchup insinuated some bad blood since Brady’s departure from the Patriots last year. Comments from the quarterback’s father, Tom Brady Sr., and trainer Alex Guerrero added fuel to that fire, though Brady attempted to smooth things over with the media.

So when everything was said and done Sunday, and the Buccaneers celebrated a surprisingly close 19-17 win in primetime, Brady and Belichick met on the field for the quickest embrace ever.

Seriously, though. Barely a word was said between the two.

Brady had longer, warmer interactions with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former teammates like Mathew Slater.

It’s worth mentioning, however, that Brady and Belichick did speak privately in the Buccaneers’ locker room after the game. Brady also explained during his postgame interview that he and Belichick had planned to meet up.