NESN Logo Sign In

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady provided one young fan with a moment both will remember forever after Tampa Bay’s Week 7 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington captured the moment as Brady walked over to a young fan with the seconds ticking down in Sunday’s game. Brady shook his hand and handed him his Buccaneers sideline hat.

The boy, who held up a sign that read: “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer,” broke down in tears after the interaction.

Tom Brady just walked over to this little boy with :33 left in the game, handed him his hat and shook his hand? and the boy broke down in tears. Man, that one got me. pic.twitter.com/UC7qA7MRkT — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 24, 2021

The official Twitter account of the NFL shared a video, as well.

Those are the moments Patriots fans treasured during Brady’s 20 years in New England, and now Tampa Bay gets to embrace.