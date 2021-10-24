Tom Brady Shares Heartwarming Moment With Young Bucs Fan Who Beat Cancer

Brady gave the young fan his hat and a moment to remember

by

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady provided one young fan with a moment both will remember forever after Tampa Bay’s Week 7 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington captured the moment as Brady walked over to a young fan with the seconds ticking down in Sunday’s game. Brady shook his hand and handed him his Buccaneers sideline hat.

The boy, who held up a sign that read: “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer,” broke down in tears after the interaction.

The official Twitter account of the NFL shared a video, as well.

Those are the moments Patriots fans treasured during Brady’s 20 years in New England, and now Tampa Bay gets to embrace.

