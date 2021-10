NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are off to hot starts.

The Boston Celtics stars are the fifth pair of teammates in NBA history to each score 40 points in at least one of their first four games. While Brown scored 46 points in the Celtics season opener, Tatum proceeded to score 41 points in the C’s overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

